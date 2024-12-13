Slurrp Great Indian Cookout Season 3: Culinary Showdown of Delhi vs Mumbai

Left Menu

The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout's third edition at HTCity Unwind brought together food aficionados for a grand culinary celebration. The Delhi vs Mumbai theme highlighted iconic street dishes, featuring celebrity chefs and home chefs showcasing their talents in cookoffs, workshops, and panel discussions at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:52 IST
The third edition of the Slurrp Great Indian Cookout, hosted by HTCity Unwind, united food lovers and culinary talents at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium for a grand event celebrating India's diverse culinary heritage. Over two action-packed days, participants embraced a theme of 'Delhi vs Mumbai,' spotlighting beloved street foods and traditional recipes.

This prestigious event featured well-known chefs like Kunal Kapur and Harpal Singh Sokhi, who engaged audiences with masterclasses and lively discussions, further enriching the vibrant culinary atmosphere. Home chefs and enthusiasts showcased their inventive creations using local ingredients, competing in thrilling cookoffs.

Organized by TTK Prestige and supported by Vikram Tea and Goldiee Masale, the event served as a testament to the culinary prowess and community spirit surrounding Slurrp's platform. The finale in Mumbai is set for December 15, where the ultimate winner of this food showdown will be crowned.

