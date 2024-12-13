Left Menu

Rani Mukerji's Fierce Return in Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji returns as fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3', announced by Yash Raj Films. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, filming begins in April 2025. The film is set to release in 2026, promising a dark, deadly, and brutal narrative.

Updated: 13-12-2024 13:02 IST
Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is set to return as the formidable cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the renowned 'Mardaani' franchise, Yash Raj Films revealed on Friday.

The production house announced 'Mardaani 3' on social media, sharing that Abhiraj Minawala, known for his work on YRF films such as 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and 'Tiger 3', will direct the latest installment.

Slated for a 2026 theatrical release, the film will be produced by YRF head Aditya Chopra, with shooting set to commence in April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

