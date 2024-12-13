Rani Mukerji's Fierce Return in Mardaani 3

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is set to return as the formidable cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the renowned 'Mardaani' franchise, Yash Raj Films revealed on Friday.

The production house announced 'Mardaani 3' on social media, sharing that Abhiraj Minawala, known for his work on YRF films such as 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and 'Tiger 3', will direct the latest installment.

Slated for a 2026 theatrical release, the film will be produced by YRF head Aditya Chopra, with shooting set to commence in April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)