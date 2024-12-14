Vama: Celebrating Women's Artistic Brilliance at Delhi's Shridharani Gallery

The Delhi government has launched a vibrant art exhibition named 'Vama' at the Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam. The eight-day event highlights the works of 20 prominent women artists from the region.

Organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad of the Art and Cultural Department, the exhibition runs from December 14 to 21, reflecting the city's longstanding tradition of artistic expression. Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasized this initiative as a commitment to uplifting the talent of women artists.

'Vama' showcases a variety of art forms, with highlights such as Nilanjana Nandy's exploration of alienation and Angelica Basak's ceramic sculptures. The exhibition serves as a platform for recognizing the diverse voices and significant contributions of women to contemporary art.

(With inputs from agencies.)