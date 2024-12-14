Varun Dhawan Praises Salman Khan's Unforgettable Role in Baby John

Actor Varun Dhawan recently expressed his esteem for cinematic icon Salman Khan, discussing Khan's anticipated role in the forthcoming film 'Baby John.' Speaking at a New Delhi press conference, Dhawan remarked, "Working with a megastar of his caliber is truly exceptional."

Khan's distinctive appearance in 'Baby John' is crafted uniquely by director Atlee, who Dhawan notes, will leave a resounding impression on audiences. "The character is unprecedented," Dhawan hinted, emphasizing its originality and the substantial impact Khan's role will have history.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, 'Baby John' features stars like Keerthy Suresh, making her Hindi film debut. Dhawan discussed his character's emotional depth as a father, drawing parallels with his own parenting journey. Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter in June.

'Baby John,' adapted from Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit 'Theri,' introduces fresh elements focusing on parenting and women's safety. Dhawan, passionate about action films, promises innovative sequences in the movie. Composed by Thaman S, the film's recently released song 'Bandobast' builds further excitement for its December 25 release.

