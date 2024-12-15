Pope Francis embarked on a groundbreaking visit to Corsica, marking the first papal visit to the French island. During his brief one-day stay, the pontiff emphasized fostering dynamic laicism, advocating for a collaborative relationship between religious and civic life. This approach highlights Corsica's unique piety amidst largely secular France.

In his relaxed appearance, Pope Francis celebrated Mass outdoors and noted Corsica's vibrant youth presence. He emphasized the importance of children for society's future during his homily and underscored the significance of popular piety in nurturing constructive citizenship and cooperation between civil and ecclesiastical authorities.

Welcomed by the island's deep cultural traditions, the pope was greeted with heartfelt celebrations and expressed the value of Corsica's devout characteristics. His visit reinforced the island's distinctive culture, contrasting with broader secular trends in mainland France. The trip coincided with talks with French President Macron on pressing global issues before departing back to Rome.

