Teen Prodigy Gukesh Makes History as Youngest Chess World Champion

D Gukesh, an 18-year-old chess prodigy, has made history as the youngest world chess champion by defeating China’s Ding Liren. Upon his return to Tamil Nadu, he received a warm welcome from fans and officials. Gukesh is only the second Indian to win this prestigious title.

Updated: 16-12-2024 11:30 IST
In a momentous achievement, 18-year-old chess prodigy D Gukesh has returned home to a warm reception after becoming the youngest world chess champion. Hundreds of fans and officials gathered at the airport to welcome him back.

Gukesh, who claimed the title by defeating China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore, has outdone the record previously held by Russia's chess legend Gary Kasparov. His victory marks a historic achievement in the chess world.

Expressing his gratitude, Gukesh thanked his supporters and expressed how their encouragement fueled his success. He stands as only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to clinch the world title, with Anand having significantly influenced his career.

