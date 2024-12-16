Bandish Bandits Season 2: A Symphony of Talent and Emotion Unveiled on Prime Video

The critically acclaimed 'Bandish Bandits' has resurfaced for its much-anticipated second season on Prime Video, debuting on December 13. The series sees the return of Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry reprising their roles as Radhe and Tamanna. Additionally, the dynamic cast ensemble includes Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. New cast members such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama add fresh dimensions to the gripping storyline.

Actress Divya Dutta steps into the role of Nandini, portraying a character with a poignant narrative of unrequited love and poignant memories of her lost lover, Imroz Dehlvi, played in a cameo by Arjun Rampal. Shreya Chaudhary, in an interview, recounted her initial nervousness in working with Dutta, a remarkable and seasoned actress. "Initially, I was formal and reserved," Chaudhary remarked, "but her warmth helped us form a genuine friendship."

Reflecting on the rigorous preparation involved in bringing the series to life, Shreya shared insights into the intensive workshops and training sessions. The groundwork for Season 2 commenced in 2022, with principal photography starting later in the year under the expert guidance of director Anand Tiwari, known for his deep roots in theatre. The first season, released in August 2020, drew accolades for its unique exploration of the intersection between Indian classical music and modern pop influences. Season 2 continues to build on this legacy, produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, with availability expandingly global, spanning over 240 countries.

