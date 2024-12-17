IIT-Madras Pioneers Fine Arts Quota in Undergraduate Admissions
IIT-Madras has introduced a 'Fine Arts and Culture Excellence' quota for undergraduate admissions, effective from the 2025-26 academic session. This initiative aims to support and encourage students excelling in fine arts and culture. It includes two seats per programme, with specific criteria for eligibility and selection.
In a groundbreaking move, IIT-Madras has announced the introduction of a 'Fine Arts and Culture Excellence' (FACE) quota for its undergraduate admissions, slated to begin in the 2025-26 academic session, Director V Kamakoti revealed.
The initiative seeks to recognize and reward exceptional talent in the realms of fine arts and culture, complementing the institution's earlier introduction of a sports quota for the 2024-25 academic year. Under this scheme, two additional seats will be allocated in each BTech and BS course, specifically one reserved for women and another gender-neutral seat.
The FACE admissions process will operate independently of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and through a dedicated portal managed by IIT-Madras, with prospective participants needing to meet specific eligibility criteria, including success in the JEE (Advanced) - 2025 examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
