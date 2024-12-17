Jon M Chu Brings 'Wicked' to Life with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' director Jon M Chu recently opened up about his inspirations behind adapting the epic musical, showcasing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as reported by People. The film, an adaptation of Gregory Maguire's best-selling novel, explores the unsung tales of Oz's witches, with Erivo portraying Elphaba and Grande as Glinda. The screenplay, a collaborative effort by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, features a musical score adapted by the original's Oscar-winning composer, Stephen Schwartz. Additional cast members include Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang.

Chu admitted his apprehension towards various aspects of the musical's production. 'Everything scared me every day, from capturing Elphaba's flight to delivering the emotional authenticity of Schwartz and Holzman's acclaimed words from two decades ago,' said Chu. 'Adding to the challenge was surpassing the show's iconic number, 'Popular.''

Despite these challenges, Chu emphasized the importance of overcoming fears. 'At a certain point, worry becomes a misuse of imagination and we had to move past it,' he shared. The production revolved around daily discussions and efforts to push creative boundaries. The 'Wicked' franchise sheds light on the lives of beloved 'The Wizard of Oz' characters, set prior to Dorothy's legendary journey.

The follow-up to the successful 'Wicked' film has been eagerly anticipated. Recently, Universal Pictures disclosed the sequel's title, 'Wicked: For Good,' slated for release in 2025, as announced on social media.

