Sri Lanka's Leader Explores India's Health and Spiritual Heritage

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited India to explore its affordable medicine distribution system and spiritual heritage. He visited a Jan Aushadhi Kendra for insights into India's healthcare system and the Mahabodhi Temple, a significant Buddhist site. Visits strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:54 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made a notable visit to India, emphasizing both healthcare and spiritual connections. His itinerary included a tour of New Delhi's Jan Aushadhi Kendra, providing him a firsthand look at the country's affordable medicine distribution system.

In a social media statement, Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the visit as a testament to the robust health care cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. This meeting is part of an ongoing exchange of experiences to benefit citizens of both nations.

Additionally, President Dissanayake's visit took a spiritual turn as he arrived in Bihar to pray at the UNESCO heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, symbolizing the longstanding cultural ties and mutual respect between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

