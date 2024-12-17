Sonakshi Sinha Strikes Back: Bollywood's War of Words

In a recent development, Sonakshi Sinha has addressed remarks made by actor Mukesh Khanna regarding her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and a controversial quiz show incident. Khanna, known for his role in 'Mahabharat', had previously commented on Sonakshi's failure to answer a Ramayana-related question correctly.

Khanna, aiming to clarify his stance, posted on Instagram stating he had no intention to malign Sonakshi or her father. His comments, he explained, were meant to highlight the over-reliance of Gen-Z on technology and not possess adequate knowledge of cultural history.

Sonakshi, in her response, urged Khanna to stop bringing up the incident, emphasizing her human error and lessons on forgiveness taught in Ramayana. She recently married Zaheer Iqbal, the couple having dated for seven years, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)