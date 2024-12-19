Left Menu

Spontaneous Travel Trends: Indian Travelers Embrace Last-Minute Adventures in 2024

A 2024 report showcases a trend of Indian international travelers increasingly making spontaneous travel plans, with many bookings made within a week of departure. Factors driving this trend include visa-free travel options and influences from pop culture. Dubai emerged as a top destination, and travel insurance saw a notable rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:32 IST
The year 2024 has marked a significant shift in the travel habits of Indian international travelers, who increasingly opt for spontaneous, last-minute trips. According to a new report by travel-banking fintech platform Niyo, nearly half of Indian travelers booked their flights just 0-7 days in advance.

The report highlights how the evolving mindset of travelers is leaning towards flexibility and prioritizing experiences, aided by streamlined visa processes. It also noted a marked influence from pop culture on destination choices, with popular series motivating travel decisions.

Evidencing this shift, Dubai dominated as a favorite among travelers, followed by Vietnam, Oman, and Japan. Additionally, the year saw a rise in travel insurance purchases, signaling increased safety awareness among travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

