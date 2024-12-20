Left Menu

HBO's 'Dune: Prophecy' Secures Second Season with Star-Studded Cast

HBO has renewed 'Dune: Prophecy' for a second season ahead of its first season finale. The series, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' films, occurs 10,000 years before Frank Herbert's novel. Featuring Bollywood star Tabu, the show explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood under Alison Schapker's production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:05 IST
Tabu (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
HBO has renewed 'Dune: Prophecy' for a second season, a strategic decision that underscores the network's commitment to expanding the 'Dune' universe. This prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's highly acclaimed 'Dune' films has captured global attention.

Set 10,000 years prior to the original novel by Frank Herbert, the show narrates the genesis of the legendary Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Premiering its final first-season episode on December 22, 'Dune: Prophecy,' with its rich narrative and ensemble cast featuring Bollywood luminary Tabu, has become a monumental hit.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, expressed enthusiasm for continuing the collaboration with the cast and crew. Guided by showrunner Alison Schapker's visionary leadership, the series promises to delve deeper into the power struggles within the 'Dune' universe. The show's ensemble cast includes Emily Watson and Mark Strong, adding to the intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

