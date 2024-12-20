Left Menu

Around the Globe: Adventures Overland's Luxurious 80-Day Expedition

Adventures Overland, a leading Indian travel company, introduces its most luxurious journey 'Around the World in 80 Days'. This expedition, traversing six continents, offers exclusive experiences for explorers, with meticulous planning ensuring a seamless blend of adventure and luxury. Limited to 12 guests, it's a journey of a lifetime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:41 IST
  • India

Adventures Overland, India's premier travel company, has unveiled a new expedition titled 'Around the World in 80 Days'. This ambitious journey is set to traverse six continents, making it a groundbreaking endeavor in luxury travel. With a price tag of INR 1.5 Crore per person, it is the most expensive offering by an Indian company.

The itinerary features unparalleled experiences, including the Rovos Rail journey in Africa, supercar drives through Tuscany, cruising the Amazon in Ecuador, and witnessing the Northern Lights in Greenland. Each detail is carefully curated to provide an exclusive adventure across Europe, Africa, South America, North America, Oceania, and Asia.

Founders Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal, renowned for their previous travel feats, personally lead this expedition. Featuring business-class flights, luxury accommodations, and personalized services, this journey redefines global travel, underscoring Adventures Overland's position as a trailblazer in luxury expeditions.

