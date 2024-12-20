Left Menu

Suryadev Celebrates India's Heroes with 'True Inner Strength' Campaign

Suryadev TMT has launched a 'True Inner Strength' campaign, featuring Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan as brand ambassadors. The campaign highlights inner strength and resilience, traits these ambassadors embody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:39 IST
Suryadev Celebrates India's Heroes with 'True Inner Strength' Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Suryadev TMT, a leading integrated steel manufacturer in South India, has rolled out a new campaign called 'True Inner Strength', enlisting Indian sports legends Ravichandran Ashwin, Viswanathan Anand, and Narain Karthikeyan as brand ambassadors. This initiative aims to celebrate inner strength, resilience, and excellence, associating these qualities with the brand's values.

Indian cricketer Ashwin, known for his strategic brilliance and adaptability, aligns with Suryadev's ideals of persistence and success. Chess Grandmaster Anand, revered for his sharp focus and consistency, resonates with the company's commitment to precision. Karthikeyan, India's pioneer in Formula 1, represents the courage and determination Suryadev promotes in its products.

The campaign will unfold through a series of multimedia adverts, involving television, digital, outdoor, and print formats. Suryadev aims to use this partnership to connect more deeply with customers, underscoring the brand's dedication to quality and durability, while inspiring communities to leverage their inner strength for a resilient future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024