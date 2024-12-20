Suryadev Celebrates India's Heroes with 'True Inner Strength' Campaign

Suryadev TMT, a leading integrated steel manufacturer in South India, has rolled out a new campaign called 'True Inner Strength', enlisting Indian sports legends Ravichandran Ashwin, Viswanathan Anand, and Narain Karthikeyan as brand ambassadors. This initiative aims to celebrate inner strength, resilience, and excellence, associating these qualities with the brand's values.

Indian cricketer Ashwin, known for his strategic brilliance and adaptability, aligns with Suryadev's ideals of persistence and success. Chess Grandmaster Anand, revered for his sharp focus and consistency, resonates with the company's commitment to precision. Karthikeyan, India's pioneer in Formula 1, represents the courage and determination Suryadev promotes in its products.

The campaign will unfold through a series of multimedia adverts, involving television, digital, outdoor, and print formats. Suryadev aims to use this partnership to connect more deeply with customers, underscoring the brand's dedication to quality and durability, while inspiring communities to leverage their inner strength for a resilient future.

(With inputs from agencies.)