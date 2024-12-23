Audible India Unveils Most Listened Audiobooks and Podcasts of 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Audible, the Amazon-owned entity, has revealed its 2024 list of most-favored content across various genres and formats, emphasizing the continued allure of audio storytelling in India.

Among the preferred audiobooks were Chetan Bhagat's '11 Rules for Life', Yuval Noah Harari's 'Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI', and Ankur Warikoo's 'Make Epic Money'. Iconic sections such as George Orwell's '1984', narrated by talented actors, also topped the podcast charts.

Key genres included Science Fiction & Fantasy, with the 'Harry Potter' series, and Literature & Fiction, marking a broad and varied appeal among listeners. Initiatives such as the Kids Profile feature highlighted the rising trend of 'edutainment'.

(With inputs from agencies.)