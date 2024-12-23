Left Menu

Audible India Unveils Most Listened Audiobooks and Podcasts of 2024

Audible has released its 2024 list of most-listened audiobooks and podcasts in India, featuring top genres and popular titles. Standouts include Chetan Bhagat's '11 Rules for Life' and the iconic 'Harry Potter' series. The service continues to captivate listeners with diverse and imaginative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:46 IST
Audible India Unveils Most Listened Audiobooks and Podcasts of 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Audible, the Amazon-owned entity, has revealed its 2024 list of most-favored content across various genres and formats, emphasizing the continued allure of audio storytelling in India.

Among the preferred audiobooks were Chetan Bhagat's '11 Rules for Life', Yuval Noah Harari's 'Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI', and Ankur Warikoo's 'Make Epic Money'. Iconic sections such as George Orwell's '1984', narrated by talented actors, also topped the podcast charts.

Key genres included Science Fiction & Fantasy, with the 'Harry Potter' series, and Literature & Fiction, marking a broad and varied appeal among listeners. Initiatives such as the Kids Profile feature highlighted the rising trend of 'edutainment'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024