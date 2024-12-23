Left Menu

Deepika & Ranveer Introduce Daughter Dua in Heartfelt Gesture

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce their daughter Dua, born on September 8, 2024, to the paparazzi without photographs, promising future picture releases. The couple shared Dua's name and its significance during Diwali, coinciding with their appearance in Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'.

Updated: 23-12-2024 19:53 IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo/Instagram/@deepikapadukone). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, introduced their newborn daughter, Dua, to the paparazzi on September 8, 2024. While fans eagerly awaited the reveal, Deepika and Ranveer chose to share the moment in a unique way, without immediate photographs, ensuring they maintain a personal connection to their child's introduction.

Despite the overwhelming demand for pictures, the couple hosted ANI and the paparazzi at their home, requesting restraint from immediate photography given Dua's young age. They promised to release pictures at a later date, emphasizing their intent to handle their daughter's public introduction with a touch of personal discretion.

This unprecedented invitation made headlines, marking the first public meet of their daughter, whose name, Dua Padukone Singh, was revealed during Diwali. The name 'Dua' signifies a prayer, highlighting her as the answer to their aspirations. This heartfelt announcement was particularly joyous for fans, coinciding with their appearance in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster 'Singham Again', featuring a star-studded cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

