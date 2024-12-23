Left Menu

Honoring a Champion: Chaudhary Charan Singh's Legacy Lives On

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in Indian politics and farmer welfare. Singh, a former prime minister, was hailed for his dedication to rural upliftment. His agricultural policies continue to impact India's farmer-centric progress strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:31 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to the former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Singh, a towering figure in north Indian politics, is celebrated for his significant contributions towards the well-being of farmers and villages.

Recognized as a guiding light for agricultural reforms, Singh's legacy endures, with his agricultural policies influencing India's current development strategies. Adityanath highlighted this during a ceremony in Lucknow, noting that the Modi-led government continues to mirror Singh's vision with modern schemes benefiting farmers.

Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing farmers' livelihoods, citing the implementation of schemes such as the Soil Health Card and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The commemoration included various activities, emphasizing Singh's impact on India's political agenda focusing on rural prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

