Controversy Stirs Over Revised Biography of Naveen Patnaik

Controversy has erupted following the release of a revised biography of Naveen Patnaik, authored by Ruben Banerjee. The book, which includes updates from the past six years, has been criticized by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as being fictional.

Arun Sahoo, a former minister and current BJD MLA, strongly condemned Banerjee's work, denouncing it as imaginary and unsupported by facts. He remarked that Banerjee's sources were opponents of Patnaik and that the book should be rejected by the public.

Banerjee defended his book, asserting that it reflects the socio-economic reality of Odisha. He pointed out that the initial release in 2018 did not stir such reactions, and the controversy seems linked to the inclusion of a new chapter, 'Pandian Puzzle'.

