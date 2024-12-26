King Charles III Honors WWII Heroes and Community Resilience in Heartfelt Christmas Message

In a heartfelt Christmas Day broadcast, King Charles III paid tribute to the selfless sacrifices of World War II service personnel from across the Commonwealth. The monarch referenced the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, celebrating the courage and service of veterans.

Filmed at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London, this year's message also had a personal note with the King thanking medical professionals who cared for him and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, during their cancer treatments. The broadcast marked the first time since 2006 that a royal message was filmed outside a royal residence.

King Charles also addressed recent anti-immigrant riots in the UK, commending communities for coming together in a spirit of repair and harmony. He concluded by acknowledging the current global conflicts and emphasized the need for compassion and hope, drawing inspiration from the example set by Jesus.

(With inputs from agencies.)