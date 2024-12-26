India Mourns Visionary Leader: Manmohan Singh's Legacy Remembered

In a somber development, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92 following his hospitalization at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday night. As news of his demise spread, an outpouring of tributes from across the nation began, mourning the loss of the esteemed Congress leader.

Among those who paid heartfelt tributes was Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who took to Instagram to honor Singh as a 'visionary leader' pivotal to India's economic liberalization. Deol expressed his sorrow over Singh's passing, acknowledging the far-reaching impact the leader had on the nation's growth and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, recognizing Singh as one of India's most distinguished leaders. Through a social media post, Modi reflected on Singh's rise from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of Indian politics, highlighting his contributions as an economist and Prime Minister.

Singh, who stepped into the role of Prime Minister in 2004 after a decisive victory over the NDA, served two consecutive terms until 2014. Passing away due to age-related issues, his legacy as a respected leader is keenly felt by a nation in mourning. His collaborative efforts with Modi on governance matters during their respective leadership tenures stand as a testament to his pragmatic approach to politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)