A Star-Studded Romantic Comedy: 'Loveyapa' Awaits 2025 Release

The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', featuring newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is set for theatrical release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a mix of love, fun, and laughter, backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The film marks the second project for both stars, following their debuts in successful productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:59 IST
Anticipation rises for 'Loveyapa', the romantic comedy featuring newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025. Directed by the acclaimed Advait Chandan, known for his work on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar', this film promises a unique blend of love, humor, and complexity.

According to a press release, 'Loveyapa' is produced by industry giants Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. It explores the intricacies of modern relationships, cleverly coined as a 'tangled tale of love and its complications', offering audiences a fresh cinematic experience.

This marks the sophomore venture for both Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, who have already made impressive debuts with 'Maharaj' and 'The Archies' respectively. Social media buzzes with excitement as fans eagerly anticipate the film's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

