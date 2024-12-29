Legacy of Leadership: Satishchandra Pradhan's Impact on Thane

Satishchandra Pradhan, the former Shiv Sena MP and Thane's inaugural mayor, has passed away at a local hospital owing to age-related ailments, his family confirmed on Sunday.

A key architect in Shiv Sena's 1966 formation with Bal Thackeray, Pradhan significantly expanded the party's presence across Thane city and district.

Pradhan's legacy includes pivotal contributions to Thane's cultural and urban landscape, including landmarks like Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)