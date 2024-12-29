Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Satishchandra Pradhan's Impact on Thane

Satishchandra Pradhan, former Shiv Sena MP and Thane's first mayor, passed away due to age-related issues. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Shiv Sena's formation and the city's development. His contributions include Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:58 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Satishchandra Pradhan's Impact on Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Satishchandra Pradhan, the former Shiv Sena MP and Thane's inaugural mayor, has passed away at a local hospital owing to age-related ailments, his family confirmed on Sunday.

A key architect in Shiv Sena's 1966 formation with Bal Thackeray, Pradhan significantly expanded the party's presence across Thane city and district.

Pradhan's legacy includes pivotal contributions to Thane's cultural and urban landscape, including landmarks like Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

