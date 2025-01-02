Emperor Naruhito's Heartfelt New Year Message: Symbol of Peace and Resilience

In a vibrant display of tradition and emotion, Emperor Naruhito and the Japanese Imperial family greeted thousands of New Year's well-wishers from a balcony at Tokyo's Imperial Palace. The crowds responded with heartfelt chants of 'banzai,' waving flags in celebration.

Reflecting on past hardships, Naruhito expressed empathy for those affected by last year's natural disasters, including a devastating quake. Touching on World War II's upcoming 80th anniversary, he called for unity and acceptance to foster global peace.

Previously canceled due to the pandemic, this year's appearance held additional symbolism. Joined by family, including Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, Naruhito's message resonated deeply with many attendees.

