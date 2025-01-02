Left Menu

Ambedkar's Rediscovered Visit to RSS Shakha: Bridging Ideological Gaps

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, visited an RSS shakha in Maharashtra 85 years ago. Despite ideological differences, Ambedkar felt a sense of affinity with the RSS. A new document reveals insights into their relationship, dispelling myths about RSS's anti-Dalit stance.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, renowned architect of the Indian Constitution, made headlines 85 years ago by visiting a shakha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Maharashtra. According to the communication wing of the RSS, this visit was marked by a sense of affinity from Ambedkar, despite existing ideological differences.

Issued by the Vidarbha prant of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, a new statement highlights the RSS's resilience against its challenges and accusations over the years. While it was banned three times, the Sangh has managed to sustain its identity as a social organization, often criticized for alleged anti-Dalit sentiments.

A document has surfaced shedding light on an untold chapter between Ambedkar and the RSS. During his visit to Karad in 1940, Ambedkar acknowledged the RSS's pan-India mission to unify Hindus and expressed a nuanced appreciation for its efforts. This revelation challenges long-standing accusations and opens new dialogues on their historical relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

