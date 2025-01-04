Left Menu

Lily-Rose Depp Reflects on Childhood Trauma and Gothic Acting Roles

Actor Lily-Rose Depp shares her childhood trauma after watching her father's film 'Edward Scissorhands' and discusses her role in the upcoming gothic horror film 'Nosferatu'. She empathizes with complex characters and expresses her interest in darker genres.

Actor Lily-Rose Depp recently revealed feeling traumatized after watching her father, Johnny Depp, in the 1990 fantasy movie 'Edward Scissorhands'.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Lily, who was three at the time, expressed distress not by her father's appearance as Edward, but by the negative treatment his character received. 'I was traumatized not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him,' she said.

Currently, Lily stars in Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu', drawing parallels between Edward and her new role. She discussed her fascination with darker genres and hopes for complex acting roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

