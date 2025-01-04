Left Menu

Pope Francis Warns Against Bullying's War-like Consequences

Pope Francis, speaking to Catholic educators at the Vatican, emphasized the harmful impacts of bullying in schools. He urged teachers and parents to combat bullying actively and stressed that promoting peace in education is crucial for creating a more just and fraternal world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:00 IST
Pope Francis Warns Against Bullying's War-like Consequences
Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivered a poignant warning to educators about the detrimental effects of bullying in schools, suggesting it prepares students for conflict rather than harmony.

Addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Italian teachers, educators, and parents at the Vatican, the pontiff urged them to fight against bullying both in academic and domestic settings. He highlighted ongoing educational initiatives that foster peace, underscoring the power of creative teaching methods to build a fairer world.

Pope Francis warned that any form of bullying in school settings essentially primes young people for warfare. He further advocated for nurturing dialogue within families, noting that such conversations are vital for personal growth and peace-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025