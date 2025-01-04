Pope Francis Warns Against Bullying's War-like Consequences

Pope Francis delivered a poignant warning to educators about the detrimental effects of bullying in schools, suggesting it prepares students for conflict rather than harmony.

Addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Italian teachers, educators, and parents at the Vatican, the pontiff urged them to fight against bullying both in academic and domestic settings. He highlighted ongoing educational initiatives that foster peace, underscoring the power of creative teaching methods to build a fairer world.

Pope Francis warned that any form of bullying in school settings essentially primes young people for warfare. He further advocated for nurturing dialogue within families, noting that such conversations are vital for personal growth and peace-building.

