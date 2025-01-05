Left Menu

Biden Awards Presidential Medals of Freedom to Cultural Icons

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 notable individuals across politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science. Honorees included Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Denzel Washington, Lionel Messi, and Magic Johnson. The awards recognize exceptional contributions to American culture and values.

In a solemn Saturday afternoon ceremony held in the White House's East Room, President Joe Biden conferred the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom upon 19 distinguished individuals famed for their contributions in diverse fields including politics, sports, and science.

Pioneering figures such as Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and actor-director Denzel Washington were among the recipients celebrated for their outstanding service and commitment to shaping American culture.

The White House emphasized that the honorees have made significant contributions enhancing national prosperity, values, and global peace, highlighting the diverse impact of their work.

