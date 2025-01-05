Biden Awards Presidential Medals of Freedom to Cultural Icons

In a solemn Saturday afternoon ceremony held in the White House's East Room, President Joe Biden conferred the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom upon 19 distinguished individuals famed for their contributions in diverse fields including politics, sports, and science.

Pioneering figures such as Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and actor-director Denzel Washington were among the recipients celebrated for their outstanding service and commitment to shaping American culture.

The White House emphasized that the honorees have made significant contributions enhancing national prosperity, values, and global peace, highlighting the diverse impact of their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)