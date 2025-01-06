Golden Globe Hopes Dashed: 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines Elsewhere

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' did not manage to secure a win, despite being nominated for two noteworthy categories. In a competitive field, the film fell short in the Best Non-English Motion Picture Category to 'Emilia Perez' and in the Best Director segment, where Brady Corbet, known for 'The Brutalist', claimed victory.

'All We Imagine As Light' tells the story of two Malayali nurses and their cook friend working in Mumbai. Although it missed out on Golden Globe wins, the film has gained international acclaim. It previously made history as the first Indian film to take home the Grand Prix trophy at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie's cast includes talents such as Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, and it has been recognized with several international awards, with additional nominations on the horizon.

The film, which is India's official entry for the coming Oscars and a French-Indian collaboration, continues to make waves. Produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth, it comprises a part of critical discussions globally, garnering attention from established award platforms like the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTA longlist.

