Bengal's Feline Intruder: A Call for Cooperative Conservation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to the Odisha government, asking for immediate intervention to rescue a tiger that has strayed into West Bengal territory. This appeal follows the recent safe return of tigress Zeenat, who had similarly wandered from Odisha, sparking alarm among local villagers.

Banerjee, expressing concern over the frequent cross-border animal incursions, proposed that Odisha might consider sending the big cats to West Bengal permanently should they face space constraints. 'We managed to capture and send back Zeenat without any harm. We are prepared to house them permanently if necessary,' she stated, highlighting the state's commitment to wildlife conservation.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister pointed to an increasing presence of elephants in West Bengal, which are causing havoc in agricultural areas, reinforcing the challenges of balancing wildlife protection with human safety.

