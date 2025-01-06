Shahid Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to 'Deva' Director Rosshan Andrrews

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor marked a special occasion by penning a heartfelt birthday tribute to director Rosshan Andrrews on his Instagram. Known for his role in 'Kabir Singh,' Kapoor shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from their upcoming film 'Deva.'

The images, radiating a sense of camaraderie, showcase Kapoor and Andrrews enjoying their time on set. Kapoor's message read, "Happy Birthday Brother. Never a dull moment with you," capturing their close-knit bond. The film's teaser, already revealed, hints at Kapoor's intense action performances intertwined with his dynamic dance moves.

'Deva,' slated for a January 31, 2025 release, features Kapoor as a rebellious police officer plunged into a high-stakes case filled with deceit and conspiracy. The film promises thrilling chases and gripping action scenes, heralding Kapoor's return to the cinematic landscape after his last appearance alongside Kriti Sanon.

