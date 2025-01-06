Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to 'Deva' Director Rosshan Andrrews

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared a warm birthday message for 'Deva' director Rosshan Andrrews on Instagram, along with behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming film. The action-packed movie, featuring Kapoor as a daring police officer, is set to release on January 31, 2025, marking his return to cinema screens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:35 IST
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan Andrrews (Image Source: Instagram/@rosshanandrrews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor marked a special occasion by penning a heartfelt birthday tribute to director Rosshan Andrrews on his Instagram. Known for his role in 'Kabir Singh,' Kapoor shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from their upcoming film 'Deva.'

The images, radiating a sense of camaraderie, showcase Kapoor and Andrrews enjoying their time on set. Kapoor's message read, "Happy Birthday Brother. Never a dull moment with you," capturing their close-knit bond. The film's teaser, already revealed, hints at Kapoor's intense action performances intertwined with his dynamic dance moves.

'Deva,' slated for a January 31, 2025 release, features Kapoor as a rebellious police officer plunged into a high-stakes case filled with deceit and conspiracy. The film promises thrilling chases and gripping action scenes, heralding Kapoor's return to the cinematic landscape after his last appearance alongside Kriti Sanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

