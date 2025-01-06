Newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani Shine in Upcoming Period Drama 'Azaad'
Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, making their debut in the period drama 'Azaad', star alongside Ajay Devgn. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is set in pre-independence India and features action-packed storytelling. A trailer release has garnered significant attention and anticipations are high for the film's release in January 2025.
- Country:
- India
Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, the latest debutants from Bollywood's prominent families, are gearing up for their silver screen debut in 'Azaad,' a period drama that has captured the audience's intrigue. A trailer launch has already started to build excitement around this anticipated release.
Kajol, Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law, took to Instagram to express her pride and support for her nephew Aaman Devgn, sharing the trailer with heartfelt wishes. "If wishes were horses, I would wish for this one! So proud of you @aamandevgan! And so many more congratulations to come!" she wrote.
'Azaad' stars Ajay Devgn as a rebel and skilled horseman, caught in an intense narrative where his horse goes missing during a clash with British forces. Aaman Devgn's character emerges as a vital force in the search, epitomizing the mentor-protégé dynamic with Ajay. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani portrays a member of a royal family, showcasing her talent in the film's latest song release 'Uyi Amma.'
(With inputs from agencies.)