Left Menu

Newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani Shine in Upcoming Period Drama 'Azaad'

Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, making their debut in the period drama 'Azaad', star alongside Ajay Devgn. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is set in pre-independence India and features action-packed storytelling. A trailer release has garnered significant attention and anticipations are high for the film's release in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:44 IST
Newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani Shine in Upcoming Period Drama 'Azaad'
Kajol with Aaman Devgn (Image source: Instagram/@kajol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, the latest debutants from Bollywood's prominent families, are gearing up for their silver screen debut in 'Azaad,' a period drama that has captured the audience's intrigue. A trailer launch has already started to build excitement around this anticipated release.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law, took to Instagram to express her pride and support for her nephew Aaman Devgn, sharing the trailer with heartfelt wishes. "If wishes were horses, I would wish for this one! So proud of you @aamandevgan! And so many more congratulations to come!" she wrote.

'Azaad' stars Ajay Devgn as a rebel and skilled horseman, caught in an intense narrative where his horse goes missing during a clash with British forces. Aaman Devgn's character emerges as a vital force in the search, epitomizing the mentor-protégé dynamic with Ajay. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani portrays a member of a royal family, showcasing her talent in the film's latest song release 'Uyi Amma.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025