Left Menu

Harbin's Icy Tradition: The Cold Comfort of Winter Swimming

In Harbin, China, winter swimming enthusiasts bravely carve a pool in the frozen Songhua River to participate in an annual ice-cold ritual. Despite freezing conditions, swimmers like Chen Xia and Yu Xiaofeng find both physical and mental rejuvenation through the icy plunge, citing years of improved health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harbin | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:08 IST
Harbin's Icy Tradition: The Cold Comfort of Winter Swimming
  • Country:
  • China

The mercury may have dropped below freezing in northeast China's Harbin, but the spirits of a dozen dedicated winter swimmers soared high. This annual ritual is not for the faint-hearted, as it unfolds amid the region's bone-chilling temperatures.

In preparation for their icy plunge, the swimmers dedicated themselves to rigorous daily training throughout the year. Their first challenge was cutting through the 10-centimeter-thick ice on the Songhua River to create a swimming pool about 10 meters long.

Participants like Chen Xia and Yu Xiaofeng testify to the numerous health benefits of winter swimming, citing the sport's long history in Harbin. They claim it enhances both physical well-being and community spirit among locals, while the tradition continues to grow in popularity across China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025