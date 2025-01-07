Harbin's Icy Tradition: The Cold Comfort of Winter Swimming

The mercury may have dropped below freezing in northeast China's Harbin, but the spirits of a dozen dedicated winter swimmers soared high. This annual ritual is not for the faint-hearted, as it unfolds amid the region's bone-chilling temperatures.

In preparation for their icy plunge, the swimmers dedicated themselves to rigorous daily training throughout the year. Their first challenge was cutting through the 10-centimeter-thick ice on the Songhua River to create a swimming pool about 10 meters long.

Participants like Chen Xia and Yu Xiaofeng testify to the numerous health benefits of winter swimming, citing the sport's long history in Harbin. They claim it enhances both physical well-being and community spirit among locals, while the tradition continues to grow in popularity across China.

