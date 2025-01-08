Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Flags Off UP Youth Team for 28th Yuva Utsav-2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Uttar Pradesh team for the 28th Yuva Utsav-2025 in New Delhi. Emphasizing communication's role in leadership, he advocated for youth parliaments over traditional unions. The event celebrates youth inspired by Swami Vivekananda and showcases India's diversity, supporting traditional crafts through the ODOP initiative.

Updated: 08-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently initiated the state team for the 28th Yuva Utsav-2025, scheduled for January 10-12 in New Delhi. He underscored dialogue's importance as a crucial skill for political success and highlighted communication mastery as essential for leadership roles.

Adityanath advocated transitioning from traditional student unions to youth parliaments to instill leadership and societal compassion among university students. He reiterated that embodying nationalism and societal compassion is vital in any professional domain.

The celebration, pivoting around Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, underscores youth empowerment and cultural diversity. The festival facilitates interaction with leaders like the Prime Minister, cultivating dialogue and learning, while showcasing UP's growth stories and preserving cultural crafts through the ODOP initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

