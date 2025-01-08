Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej to Light Up Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with His Musical Tribute

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej will headline the performances at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he is set to unveil the theme song he composed for the event. This annual convention, celebrating the achievements and contributions of the Indian diaspora, runs from January 8 to January 10.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Odisha State Government and will focus on the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'. Kej expressed his enthusiasm about performing in one of his favorite cities, highlighting the event's significance in celebrating the vast Indian community worldwide.

Odisha, with its rich cultural tapestry and historical landmarks, serves as an inspiring backdrop for this year's celebrations. Kej praised the state's commitment to arts, culture, and its tribal communities. Esteemed celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor also hailed the event as a 'masterstroke', emphasizing the unity and growth it promotes among Indians globally.

The occasion will reach its peak with the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9. The convention has drawn over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries, reinforcing India's global ties and showcasing its cultural prowess on a grand scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)