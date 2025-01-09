Priyanka Chopra Joins Oscar Nominee 'Anuja' as Executive Producer

Global star Priyanka Chopra has joined the esteemed ranks of executive producers for the Oscar-nominated film 'Anuja', a position heralded by Variety. The film 'Anuja' revolves around a nine-year-old working in a garment factory, grappling with life-changing decisions impacting her future and family.

Chopra remarked on the film's societal relevance, stating, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, forcing them to choose between an unseen future and their immediate harsh realities." 'Anuja' is celebrated for its profound exploration of choices and their life-altering consequences.

The film has been produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit for street and working children, along with Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films. Oscar-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor and Mindy Kaling are also significant contributors. 'Anuja' shares the Oscar spotlight with 'Santosh', a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri, showcased at Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)