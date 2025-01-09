Rashtrapati Bhavan's Unveiled Splendor: A Prelude to Republic Day

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Circuit-1, a highlight for visitors to India's presidential house, will temporarily close from January 21 to 29. This closure is due to preparations for the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony.

During this period, the government has announced that there will be no change of guard ceremonies on January 11, 18, and 25. These traditional events, which usually draw crowds, are canceled to accommodate rehearsals for the national celebration.

The change of guard ceremony, a longstanding tradition held weekly at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, allows a fresh contingent of the President's Bodyguard to assume duties in a ceremonial process.

