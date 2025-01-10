Actor Alec Baldwin has initiated legal action against New Mexico prosecutors, alleging malicious prosecution related to the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of 'Rust.' The lawsuit adds to a dozen civil actions following the incident that brought Hollywood's movie set firearm safety practices into question.

Disney's latest emotional economy strategy thrives as Shanghai Disneyland's pink fox character, Linabell, captivates Chinese visitors. Fans, like 29-year-old Ida Jia, frequently visit Disney parks with gifts for the life-sized mascot, showcasing the power of emotional connections in consumer experiences.

In response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million pledge for relief efforts. Curtis joins a host of celebrities affected by the fires, underscoring the urgent need for community support in battling natural disasters.

