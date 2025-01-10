Left Menu

Supreme Court Opens Doors: Guided Tours for the Curious Public

The Supreme Court has initiated guided tours for the public to explore its historic premises every working Saturday, excluding certain days. The tours aim to boost public engagement and understanding by offering a look into the court's architectural beauty and judicial significance.

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step towards transparency by opening its doors for guided tours to the general public. This initiative is scheduled for every working Saturday with exceptions for the second and fourth Saturdays and declared holidays.

This endeavor aims to demystify the court's proceedings and engage the public in its historic and judicial significance. Visitors will be guided through its majestic corridors, courtrooms, and the National Judicial Museum and Archive.

A mandatory pre-online booking system will manage the flow of visitors, ensuring a smooth experience. The first tour was in 2018, marking a historic openness for a structure that symbolizes India's legal and cultural heritage.

