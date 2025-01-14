Anshu Clarifies Controversy: Defends Director After Outcry Over Remarks

Actress Anshu has stepped forward to address the swirling controversy ignited by remarks made by Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina regarding her appearance at the recent 'Mazaka' teaser launch. In a self-recorded video, Anshu clarified the situation, stating that Rao's comments had been misconstrued and emphasizing that the director had consistently shown her respect and kindness throughout the production.

At the Hyderabad event, Rao's comments on Anshu's physical appearance drew widespread public criticism. He remarked, 'When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now, I only asked her to eat some food and increase weight because it is not enough for Telugu (audience). Everything should be in big sizes. It's okay. She has improved a bit, she will improve more by next time.'

The remarks quickly sparked backlash on social media, denounced by many as derogatory and body-shaming. Rao later issued a self-recorded apology, stating his intention to entertain and expressing regret for any hurt caused. Anshu, returning to the Telugu film industry after a two-decade hiatus with 'Mazaka', released a video to express her perspective, assuring fans and the public that the director's words were taken out of context.

In her video, Anshu expressed gratitude for the support received at the teaser launch and emphasized the respect and goodwill shown by Rao during the 60-day filming period. She urged audiences to set aside the controversy and focus on the upcoming film for the right reasons. Anshu praised Rao as 'an absolute pleasure to work with' and acknowledged his guidance during her return to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)