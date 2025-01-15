Conclave Leads with 12 Nods in 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations
The 2025 BAFTA Film Award nominations were announced with 'Conclave' receiving the most recognition, totaling 12 nominations. The prestigious awards ceremony will occur in London on February 16. The event celebrates top films, directors, and artists, highlighting a diverse range of international talents.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled its nominations for the 2025 Film Awards, spotlighting the papal thriller 'Conclave' as a frontrunner with an impressive 12 nominations.
Set to be held in London on February 16, the BAFTAs represent the pinnacle of recognition in the British movie industry, featuring a mix of established and emerging talents competing in critical categories.
The key contenders include 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez,' with the ceremony further showcasing excellence in both British and international filmmaking.
