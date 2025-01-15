Payal Kapadia's Cinematic Triumph: A New BAFTA Nod for 'All We Imagine As Light'

In a remarkable achievement, Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' has earned a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA 2025 Awards in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. This film, despite being longlisted for three categories including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, ultimately secured a single poignant nomination.

Last year, this Indo-French co-production made history by winning the esteemed Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema. With a talented cast featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film delves into the lives of Prabha, a troubled nurse, and Anu, her young roommate, as they embark on a transformative journey in a beach town.

The film's themes of human connection and inner desires resonate deeply, as shown through its compelling narrative. Although Payal Kapadia didn't secure the Best Director award at the Golden Globes, her work continues to shine on a global stage. 'All We Imagine As Light' is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, while the BAFTA 2025 ceremony will be broadcast live in India on Lionsgate Play come February 16.

