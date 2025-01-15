Left Menu

Lingaraj Temple Rituals Resume After Servitor Dispute Resolution

Rituals at the Lingaraj Temple, halted by a servitor dispute over Makar Sankranti traditions, will resume after a resolution. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan mediated the conflict by organizing a meeting. A judicial commission will draft new guidelines to prevent future interruptions.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:13 IST
Lingaraj Temple Rituals Resume After Servitor Dispute Resolution
  India
  • India

After a three-day suspension, rituals at the Lingaraj Temple are set to resume following a resolution between two conflicted servitor groups. The dispute stemmed from disagreements over Makar Sankranti traditions, causing a disruption in temple activities since Monday evening.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan convened a meeting with temple representatives to address the concern and instructed the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board to discuss the issue urgently. The board, chaired by Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana, facilitated an agreement to continue the rituals.

Further action includes a detailed inquiry into the incident by the additional district magistrate, and a judicial commission will draft a new Record of Rights for future ritual procedures. Stringent actions, including suspensions and possible property revocations, were outlined for those found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

