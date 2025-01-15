Lingaraj Temple Rituals Resume After Servitor Dispute Resolution
Rituals at the Lingaraj Temple, halted by a servitor dispute over Makar Sankranti traditions, will resume after a resolution. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan mediated the conflict by organizing a meeting. A judicial commission will draft new guidelines to prevent future interruptions.
- Country:
- India
After a three-day suspension, rituals at the Lingaraj Temple are set to resume following a resolution between two conflicted servitor groups. The dispute stemmed from disagreements over Makar Sankranti traditions, causing a disruption in temple activities since Monday evening.
Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan convened a meeting with temple representatives to address the concern and instructed the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board to discuss the issue urgently. The board, chaired by Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana, facilitated an agreement to continue the rituals.
Further action includes a detailed inquiry into the incident by the additional district magistrate, and a judicial commission will draft a new Record of Rights for future ritual procedures. Stringent actions, including suspensions and possible property revocations, were outlined for those found guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Ramps Up Security for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration of Heritage and Devotion
Nationwide Fervor: Celebrating Pongal and Makar Sankranti
Devotees Across India Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Holy Dips and Kite Flying
India Celebrates Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Other Harvest Festivals