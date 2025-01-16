Thane District Bans Children from Coldplay Concert Stage
The Thane district authorities have instructed Coldplay concert organizers in Navi Mumbai to prohibit children from participating on stage and ensure they wear ear protection. This follows a complaint about potential risks to children's health due to high sound levels and flashing lights during the event.
The Thane district authorities have put a restriction on children participating on stage at Coldplay's upcoming concert in Navi Mumbai.
The authorities have also made it mandatory for children to wear ear protection, citing risks from high sound levels and flashing lights.
This action comes after a complaint raised concerns about safety, prompting a stern notice to Coldplay and its production partners.
