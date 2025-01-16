Left Menu

Thane District Bans Children from Coldplay Concert Stage

The Thane district authorities have instructed Coldplay concert organizers in Navi Mumbai to prohibit children from participating on stage and ensure they wear ear protection. This follows a complaint about potential risks to children's health due to high sound levels and flashing lights during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:15 IST
Thane District Bans Children from Coldplay Concert Stage
Vienna Taylor Swift Concerts Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district authorities have put a restriction on children participating on stage at Coldplay's upcoming concert in Navi Mumbai.

The authorities have also made it mandatory for children to wear ear protection, citing risks from high sound levels and flashing lights.

This action comes after a complaint raised concerns about safety, prompting a stern notice to Coldplay and its production partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025