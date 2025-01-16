Tha na dazzling celebrations of Kaanum Pongal and Jallikattu

Celebrations swept across Tamil Nadu as families gathered for Kaanum Pongal, marking the conclusion of the four-day Pongal harvest festivities. Scenic spots were abuzz with joy and camaraderie.

A highlight of the celebrations was the Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai, serving as the grand finale to the region's famed bull-taming sport. The event showcased the sheer valour of both the fierce bulls and the brave young participants, drawing crowds of enthusiastic onlookers.

Meanwhile, Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park attracted over 30,000 visitors eager to enjoy the festive atmosphere. Enhanced amenities, including free Wi-Fi and support for senior citizens, ensured a memorable experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)