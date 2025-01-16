Left Menu

Tillotama Shome Shines in 'Paatal Lok 2': Breaking Clichés and Reimagining Women's Roles

Tillotama Shome, a fan-turned-cast member of 'Paatal Lok 2', embraces a role in the acclaimed series that explores complex female characters without clichés. Shome's journey highlights the nuances of playing a female cop in a male-dominated world while celebrating Jaideep Ahlawat's success and her own career choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:18 IST
Tillotama Shome Shines in 'Paatal Lok 2': Breaking Clichés and Reimagining Women's Roles
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook / Paatal Lok

Tillotama Shome, known for her distinctive on-screen choices, finds herself part of 'Paatal Lok 2', a series celebrated for its portrayal of female characters without succumbing to clichés. Shome, who plays cop Meghna Barua, highlights the realistic depiction of women in a male-dominated setting.

Shome's admiration for the show, created by Sudip Sharma, originally began as a fan of its unique storytelling and portrayal of male characters. Her transition from observer to participant has been a rewarding journey, sharing the screen with renowned actors like Jaideep Ahlawat.

The actor expressed how Ahlawat's breakthrough success felt like a victory for their acting community, emphasizing the strength found in collective achievements. With new faces like Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua joining the cast, 'Paatal Lok 2' promises more compelling narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

