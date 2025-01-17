Bollywood Stabbing Shocks: Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder's Attack

Mumbai police have initiated an intensified manhunt to apprehend the assailant responsible for stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan during an intrusion at his Bandra apartment. Detectives have formed 20 specialized teams and are leveraging their network of informers to track down the suspect, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The incident transpired amidst a botched burglary early Thursday morning when a man armed with a wooden stick and a Hexa blade entered Khan's residence at the 'Satguru Sharan' building. CCTV footage captured the suspect, a man in his late 30s wearing a brown T-shirt and red scarf, leaving the building. Khan, 54, suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police are piecing together details from footage and testimonies from house staff, including 56-year-old nurse Eliyama Philip, who reported the incident. As investigations continue, the police have emphasized the suspect did not force entry, suggesting a calculated burglary attempt. Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged the media to respect the family's privacy as they deal with the aftermath of the assault.

