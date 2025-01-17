Left Menu

Bollywood Stabbing Shocks: Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder's Attack

Mumbai police have intensified efforts to capture the suspect involved in stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Bandra. The attack occurred during a burglary attempt at Khan's residence. The actor underwent emergency surgery and is recovering, while authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to track down the assailant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:46 IST
Bollywood Stabbing Shocks: Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder's Attack
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have initiated an intensified manhunt to apprehend the assailant responsible for stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan during an intrusion at his Bandra apartment. Detectives have formed 20 specialized teams and are leveraging their network of informers to track down the suspect, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The incident transpired amidst a botched burglary early Thursday morning when a man armed with a wooden stick and a Hexa blade entered Khan's residence at the 'Satguru Sharan' building. CCTV footage captured the suspect, a man in his late 30s wearing a brown T-shirt and red scarf, leaving the building. Khan, 54, suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police are piecing together details from footage and testimonies from house staff, including 56-year-old nurse Eliyama Philip, who reported the incident. As investigations continue, the police have emphasized the suspect did not force entry, suggesting a calculated burglary attempt. Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged the media to respect the family's privacy as they deal with the aftermath of the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025