Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack Amid Police Investigation

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan is recovering after a knife attack in his Mumbai apartment. The chilling incident occurred during a robbery attempt, leaving Khan with multiple stab wounds. He was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery and is now on the mend, according to medical professionals.

The investigation took a turn when police questioned Waris Ali Salmani, a carpenter who had recently worked in Khan's home. Authorities were led to Salmani due to his resemblance to the suspect captured in CCTV footage fleeing the scene. However, another police official stated that Salmani is not linked to the attack.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed robbery as the motive, dismissing any underworld connection. The police have deployed over 30 teams in an extensive manhunt to apprehend the suspect, estimated to be in his late thirties, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)