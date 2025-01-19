Napier Grass Initiative: A Green Solution to Assam's Elephant Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a groundbreaking initiative in Assam's Nagaon district to address the growing man-elephant conflict. During his Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi commended the 'Haathi Bandhu' project, which involves villagers planting Napier grass to deter elephants from damaging crops.

The initiative emerged from the collaboration of around 100 affected villages, aiming to provide elephants an alternative food source. This approach has significantly reduced crop destruction, bringing much-needed relief to the local community.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the project, emphasizing its role in fostering coexistence between humans and elephants by restoring harmony in the region's ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)