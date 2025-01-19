Left Menu

Napier Grass Initiative: A Green Solution to Assam's Elephant Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised an innovative initiative in Assam's Nagaon district to reduce man-elephant conflict by planting Napier grass. The 'Haathi Bandhu' project encourages feeding elephants away from crops, offering a natural resolution to the ongoing struggles between humans and wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:07 IST
Napier Grass Initiative: A Green Solution to Assam's Elephant Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a groundbreaking initiative in Assam's Nagaon district to address the growing man-elephant conflict. During his Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi commended the 'Haathi Bandhu' project, which involves villagers planting Napier grass to deter elephants from damaging crops.

The initiative emerged from the collaboration of around 100 affected villages, aiming to provide elephants an alternative food source. This approach has significantly reduced crop destruction, bringing much-needed relief to the local community.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the project, emphasizing its role in fostering coexistence between humans and elephants by restoring harmony in the region's ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025