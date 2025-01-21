Laura Dern Remembers David Lynch on His Posthumous Birthday

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern paid tribute to her late friend and collaborator, David Lynch, on what would have been his 79th birthday. The iconic filmmaker passed away last week at the age of 78, leaving a remarkable legacy in the world of cinema.

Dern shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, showcasing a touching photo of herself with Lynch. In the caption, she wrote, 'Happy birthday, tidbit. I will love and miss you every day for the rest of my life.' The actress and Lynch established a longstanding professional relationship, beginning in 1986 when he cast her in 'Blue Velvet' at just 17. Since then, they teamed up on several notable projects, including 'Wild at Heart' (1990), 'Industrial Symphony No. 1' (1990), 'Inland Empire' (2006), and the 2017 revival of 'Twin Peaks.'

In 2006, Lynch famously campaigned for Dern's Oscar consideration for her performance in 'Inland Empire' by staging a memorable scene with a live cow in Los Angeles. Alongside Dern, other frequent Lynch collaborators, such as Kyle MacLachlan, Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux, and Isabella Rossellini, express their sorrow. MacLachlan honored Lynch on Instagram, reflecting on their friendship and Lynch's visionary influence. Lynch is survived by four children, and his creative spirit endures through his celebrated works. Dern, continuing her own successful career, will next appear in 'Jay Kelly' directed by Noah Baumbach.

